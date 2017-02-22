Naomi Forced To Give Up The Women’s Championship

An emotional Daniel Bryan opened up Smackdown by bringing out Naomi and asking her to hand over her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bryan revealed that he and Shane McMahon had learned that Naomi’s knee injury was more serious than originally thought and she would be unable to compete in the 30 day time limit.

.@WWEDanielBryan says it’s conclusive that @NaomiWWE won’t be able to defend her Women’s Title in 30 days, and must relinquish. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wVS9zw54tm — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

It’s official … the #SDLive Women’s Title is now vacant, due to @NaomiWWE‘s injury. Who should be the next Champion? pic.twitter.com/VW3SE4jo1q — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

After Naomi reluctantly handed over the Championship she had worked so hard for, the former Champ, Alexa Bliss, entered the ring and came up with a solution for the newly vacated title. Bliss requested that the title be handed back to her since she never received her rematch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan said he had a better idea and then set up an immediate match between Alexa and Becky Lynch for the championship. The two champions brought the best out of each other once again, but a cheap shot from Alexa was able to stun Becky long enough for a roll up with a hand full of tights for the three count.

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Is Returning To RAW / The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW / Vince McMahon “Fires” The Rock Before RAW / CM Punk Responds To The Rock