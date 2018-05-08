Kurt Angle Announces Rules, Matches for Money on the Bank on RAW

WWE is already washing its hands of a putrid Backlash show in preparation for June’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. And the first step was to establish the rules of this year’s briefcase bonanza.

Kurt Angle opened RAW by letting the WWE Universe know there will be two matches, both a men’s and women’s every featuring a total of eight Superstars—four from RAW, four from SmackDown.

This means that that’s already lucrative ladder matches will host two more wrestlers than the traditional six.

WWE is already filling out the field as Braun Strowman just defeated Kevin Owens to effectively punch his ticket for participation and Ember Moon earned her spot after winning a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott.

Monday morning, a series of rumors had WWE adding a third ladder match for tag teams. It was an intriguing concept, but at this moment it looks unlikely to actually transpire. Another rumor had WWE adding a men’s ladder match for both RAW and SmackDown, but this is a story we can put to bed thanks to Angle’s decree.

It’s no surprise WWE is re-upping the women’s Money in the Bank match given all the headlines last year’s made. While they were for the dubious reasons, WWE introduced a new institution for women’s wrestling, one that will likely be here forever. Luckily there will be no James Ellsworth to meddle in the 2018 chapter.

With 16 total wrestlers waiting to be booked, this year’s pair of ladder matches may be star-studded. Typically, the MITB match is designed for up and coming talent, with the briefcase operating as a way to boost relevance—not unlike a championship. However, it looks like marquee names like Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair will be in the mix for the coveted briefcases.