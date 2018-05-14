Monday Night Raw Spoilers From O2 Arena in London

Monday Night Raw took place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Monday evening. And as is the case with all episodes of Raw overseas, the show was pretaped hours before its usual broadcast.

As a result every outcome of the show has already made its way online.

So if you don't want to sit through a full three hours, scroll on down to check out the spoilers.

Roman Reigns Calls Out Jinder Mahal

The episode starts with Roman Reigns in the ring, calling out Jinder Mahal for costing him the Money in the Bank qualifying match against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins a week prior. Kurt Angle arrives, and announces Mahal has a triple threat match with Bobby Lashley and Elias for a spot in the ladder match.

Reigns says he wants in, Angle denies his request, so Reigns goes backstage and brawls with Mahal. The two wind up back in the ring, Reigns lands a Superman Punch and a group of referees break up the fight. Reigns was reportedly heavily booed by the crowd at the O2 Arena.

Much later in the evening Reigns attacks Mahal again, this time by spearing him through a wall. Mahal is carried out of the arena on a stretcher and Angle says he’ll find a new participant for the main event qualifying match.

Seth Rollins Retains His Intercontinental Championship Against Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins put his title up in an open challenge for the second week in a row, and defeated Owens via a Curb Stomp.

The match, according to a source at Cageside Seats, was excellent.

Later in the evening Owens approached Angle and demanded a rematch but was denied.

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey Announced for Money in the Bank

This match was already reported earlier on Monday, but it was made official on Monday night during Raw.

Neither Rousey nor Jax were in the ring at the time of the announcement.

Bobby Roode Qualifies for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bobby Roode earned a spot in the ladder match by defeating Baron Corbin and No Way Jose in a triple threat match.

“The Glorious One” secured the win via a Glorious DDT on Jose.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel Earn New Name, Demand Title Shot

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel announced they are no longer The Miztourage. Instead, they will now be known as The B Team.

The duo scored a pinfall win over Breezango via a tandem neckbreaker on Fandango. The two then got on the mic after the match and called out Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for a shot at the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The British fans reportedly chanted the theme song from The A Team during the match in support of The B Team.

Six Woman Tag Match

Sasha Banks, Natalya and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan) in a six-woman tag team match. Natalya picked up the win via a Sharpshooter on Morgan.

Deleters of Worlds Roll on

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, now known as the Deleters of Worlds, defeated The Revival in a non-title match when Hardy nailed Scott Dawson with a Twist of Fate.

Sami Zayn Calls out Bobby Lashley

Sami Zayn enters the ring and starts cutting a promo on Bobby Lashley, claiming he was the one that gave Zayn a case of vertigo a few weeks back with his delayed suplex.

He then goes on to play a portion of Lashley’s awkward sit-down interview with Renee Young from last week, then makes the promise that he’s bringing Lashley’s sisters to Monday Night Raw next week to expose him as a “fraud.”

Alexa Bliss Qualifies for Money in the Bank

Former Raw Womens Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Mickie James in a triple threat match for a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bliss won via a pinfall over Bayley after hitting a DDT.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Remain Unbeaten

The new duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Braun Strowman and Finn Balor in a tag team match.

Late in the match McIntyre pushed Balor off the top turnbuckle, setting up Ziggler for the Zig Zag and the win.

At one point Strowman threw McIntyre into the Greatest Royal Rumble trophy. So it appears that is the last time we’ll see that thing.

Kevin Owens Qualifies for Money in

With Mahal injured by Reigns backstage attack, Angle picked Owens to join Elias and Bobby Lashely in the final triple threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

Owens won after pinning Elias with a Frog Splash.