Kevin Owens’ Assualt on Vince McMahon Even Shocked Mojo Rawley

In the latter stages of his on-camera career, Vince McMahon has become a bit of a wrestling unicorn. Every time he appears, magic happens.

His last few cameos saw him mutilate Roman Reigns’ genitals, book his son in a Hell in a Cell Match with the Undertaker, and most recently get busted open by Kevin Owens‘ forehead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The assault from Owens was particularly brutal as the beating finished with a thundersome frog splash. The amount of punishment McMahon sustains had most fans concerned about the 72-year old’s well-being. Mojo Rawley was one of those voices.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Mojo expressed his shock for the gratuitous nature of McMahon’s beatdown.

“I walked past right as he got headbutted in the face and I was like, ‘Wait, what? What?!’ And I backed up to the TV and I’m sitting there with my jaw all the way down to my feet,” Rawley said. “It was like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? Did that really just happen?’ And then he proceeded to deliver the beating of a lifetime… Man, you gotta hope Vince is alright. Of course we all know how tough he is, but man, that was brutal.”

While the segment was certainly compelling, no fan believed that it would escalate the way it did. It sounds like Rawley was caught off guard as well. Even at his advanced age, Vince McMahon is a performer and one that devoutly believes in his product. So much so, that he put his money where his mouth, er, forehead is.

Vince’s sacrifice should pay dividends as Kevin Owens is hotter than ever His match with Shane at Hell in a Cell should be a blockbuster, on that wouldn’t have some excitement surrounding it without Vince’s blood-letting.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!