The Miz Disgusted by New WWE Merchandise

As one of the more routinely despised Superstars in WWE, there’s not much of a merchandise market for The Miz. However, WWE’s latest batch of Miz t-shirts has the 8-time Intercontinental Champion upset.

WWE recently released a new line of Superstar-inspired merchandise that has been subjected to a fair amount of ridicule. But considering a bad design can literally cost The Miz money, this is no laughing matter. The A-Lister discussed his disdain during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I want to have merch that literally everybody wants to buy, that everybody wants to see. Sometimes I look at my merch, well I haven’t had merch in literally a year and when I get merch I’m literally looking at it going, ‘I wouldn’t wear this.

So I want merch that people look at and go, ‘I want to buy that, I want to wear that. That is something that is amazing and incredible,’” he said.

Here’s the shirt in question:

As fans, and now the Miz have pointed out, this shirt leaves plenty to be desired. Maybe WWE thought that because The Miz is one of the few WWE Superstars who doesn’t wear his WWE Shop gear to the ring, that they could mail in the attempt. Whatever the reason, this shirt stinks.

The Miz’s new shirt is so bland and unoriginal, it looks like it was made in MS Paint. So I remade it in MS Paint pic.twitter.com/iugNGsyRH9 — Jack (-_•) // 30 (@ZayniacJack) May 23, 2018

However The Miz is after way more than a cool t-shirt, he wants to be the face of WWE’s billion-dollar show, SmackDown:

“Let’s put it this way, I get traded from Raw to SmackDown and as soon as I get traded to SmackDown all of a sudden, you know, Fox puts up a billion dollars. So I want to motivate and dedicate myself to where when we are ready to move from USA to Fox in 2019, I want to be the face of that show, of this show. And so that is my goal,” he said.

The past few years have seen The Miz cement himself at the top of WWE’s card and a promotion to the main event seems likely in 2018. While he won’t be beating Brock Lesnar, he’s happy to become the new king of SmackDown.

“Like I want to basically be the superstar I believe I can be and I want my talents to be utilized in a way that I can succeed and I really am going to motivate myself and dedicate myself to be the face of the franchise when the Fox merger happens because moving to Fox, a network show, this show will be bigger. It’ll no longer the quote unquote the B show like everyone always says it is. It will be the A show and more people will watch it. So I’ll be interested to see what happens from a creative standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, from a WWE superstar standpoint,” he said.