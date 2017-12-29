The Miz Throws Shade at Roman Reigns After Winning ‘Rolling Stone’ Award

Whether he’s in the ring or on social media, The Miz is never one to shy away from bragging about himself. So when Rolling Stone named him Wrestler of the Year for 2017 last week, the former WWE Champion made sure the world knew.

He also took some shots at Roman Reigns, who has been positioned as one of the faces of WWE over the past few years.

U dont become wrestler of the year by wearing ur own merch shirt or tactical vests. U become WOTY by day after day overdelivering on everything you do. When I come back, RAW will be MY show AGAIN! IC is MINE Thx @rollingstone for this honor. Sorry Roman, maybe nxt year Big Dog pic.twitter.com/brMmQhHJ1P — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 28, 2017

Miz has been in an off-and-on feud with Reigns over the past few months. It started off back in October when he successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship, a title he held for a good chunk of this past year, against Reigns, forcing “The Big Dog” to reunite The Shield. A 5-on-3 Tables, Ladders and Chairs match was booked for TLC that was supposed to involve the two, but Reigns was pulled mere days before the event due to a medical issue.

Reigns would go on to take the Intercontinental Championship from Miz in November. “The A-Lister” has been off television ever since, filming The Marine 6: Close Quarters alongside Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels.

Reigns has yet to make any sort of response on social media.