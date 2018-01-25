Spoiler: The Miz Gets a WrestleMania 34 Opponent

While The Miz may have just capped off his quest to take back his Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns, he may have a gargantuan task awaiting him.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Braun Strowman.

This comes on the heels of a previous Observer story that asserted WWE intends on giving the Miz a high profile ‘Mania match to accompany his monster push. As it stands a match with Braun Strowman, outside of a few exceptional names, is the biggest match WWE can offer. With that in mind, we can expect The Miz vs. Strowman to be one of WrestleMania 34’s biggest matches.

If this proves to be true, this denotes some savvy booking on WWE’s part. The Miz is one of WWE’s most valuable employees, as he is able to consistently elevate his opponent. As the company’s top heel, the Miz’s role is to make babyfaces look good as they dismantle him.

Demolishing opponents (and inanimate objects) is Strowman’s forte and now that he is a babyface WWE can fully unleash him. However, this means that he will not win the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. While expectations have always supported Lesnar retaining, Strowman has been so good as of late that WWE wouldn’t have to make any justifications for him becoming Universal champion.

Not only will Strowman flourish in a program with the Miz, but he’ll also be seeking his first championship in WWE. While he’s had a couple brushes with the Universal Championship, they weren’t in situations that agreed with him actually winning. However, Strowman’s trophy case may soon be getting its first prize.

Form this vantage point, WWE will be hard pressed to remove the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz. But they may not be able to resist the idea of Strowman triumphing in the most violent of manners to earn his first championship in WWE. With the Miz being so good at his job and Strowman being so good at being a monster, there’s a natural juxtaposition here that WWE could ride for a long-term feud.

This could be a lot of fun.