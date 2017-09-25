Mike and Maria Kanellis Announce Pregnancy

Life is now imitating art as SmackDown’s lovebirds, Mike and Maria Kanellis are having a baby.

Maria made the announcement on her Instagram along with an attached picture of the ultrasound.

“The Power of Love is Strong…..And BABY makes 3. Mike and I are happy to announce I am 13 weeks pregnant!!” Maria wrote.

Mike and Maria came to WWE this June at Money in the Bank. For Maria, it was a return as she was last with the company in 2010. She’s bounced around in Ring of Honor, TNA, and other promotions since, but is now back in WWE with her real-life husband playing an obnoxiously affectionate couple.

“Life is what happens when you are making other plans. This is the universe’s plan for us. Last year Mike and I tried to expand our family when we had a lighter schedule and this year we thought we had put those plans on hold but apparently that is not what is meant to be and we are so happy for our new path. Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family,” explained Maria.

“As far as the future… WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor’s approval after the baby is born and get’s plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts,” wrote Maria.

