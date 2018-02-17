Mark Henry Comments on Potential Hulk Hogan WWE Return

Hulk Hogan hasn’t been part of WWE since 2015, but the rumors are starting to swirl that the Hulkster could be headed back to the company that he helped make into a pop cultural phenomenon.

Hogan was fired in the summer of 2015 when some racially charged comments by him were revealed to have been part of an authorized sex tape that had been recorded years prior. Hogan was in the middle of filming WWE Tough Enough at the time of his dismissal. He was instantly released, didn’t finish out that season of Tough Enough, and hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.

TMZ recently approached Mark Henry about the prospects of a Hogan return, and he shed some light on how he feel as an African American if Hogan were to be welcomed back into the company.

“I think after an apology to all of the existing African-American talent that he would– we’re a forgiving world.”

Hogan addressed a WWE return recently in an interview that was also conducted by TMZ Sports.

“A lot of the wrestlers I stay in contact with, I have a lot of friends up there [in WWE]. A lot of people in the office, they all know who I am. For me, I’d love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I’d love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff,” said Hogan.

Despite all of the Hogan return rumors, WWE has publicly held firm on their decision to not bring him back into the fold. WWE issued a statement to the AP stating “at this time, WWE remains committed to its decision.”

Given their stance on Hogan, WWE drew some criticism last week when their official public relations Twitter account tweeted out a link to a story on alt right aligned website Breitbart. In recent months, Breitbart has lost 90% of their advertisers due to their controversies and often times racist articles. It should be noted that WWE’s tweet and link to that website has remained on Twitter despite the public outcry.

