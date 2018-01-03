Maria Kanellis Issues Statement Regarding Nude Photo Leak

Over the past year, several WWE Superstars fell victim to a series of nude photo leaks. Maria Kanellis was one of the unfortunate few that hackers exploited. Despite the egregious invasion of privacy, Kannelis has a healthy perspective on the matter.

The 35-year old returned to WWE in the summer of 2017 but has been away from the company for a few months since her and husband and fellow WWE Superstar, Mike Bennett announced they were expecting a child. Kanellis’ pending motherhood is what charged a lengthy statement on Facebook where she addressed not only the nude photo leak but her appearance in Playboy earlier in her career.

“I have never thought about not being me. I have never been afraid to show off my body. I have never been scared of being sexy. And I don’t want my son or daughter to be afraid of their body. I want my children to be confident. In a world so full of hate and unknown, Mike and I do not want our children to feel like love is a foreign concept. I have been asked on numerous occasions about Playboy, my leaked photos, and about being sexy. My answers may surprise you and hopefully give you some insight into what it means to me to be able to be sexy and still be a great mother.

What will you tell your child about being in Playboy? I will tell them that mommy bought a house by capitalizing on a huge opportunity. I will tell them that mommy believes that the human body should be celebrated not shammed. I will tell them that Playboy is an iconic magazine and the decision to pose was something I discussed with my family and friends before making a well informed choice. I don’t believe sex is the enemy I think ignorance is. If my children, are well informed about the meaning and value of a person’s virtue, I think that is the best a parent can do.

Leaked Photos…. So, I guess I probably should make a statement about this at some point. Haha… I guess first you should know, every photo that I have seen leaked was something for my husband of over three years, who I have been with for 6 and a half. They were sent to or taken by Mike. So, you aren’t seeing anything salacious or forbidden. You are seeing our personal photos. It doesn’t bother me that I’m naked. I have been naked. Boobs, butt, etc… everyone has them. If my children asks about those photos, I will say mommy and daddy have a healthy relationship. We love each other. Daddy thinks Mommy is sexy. AND, there is nothing wrong with that. The problem is the intrusion of privacy. The sad, sad humans that can not make a happy, healthy life of their own. I would tell my child to feel sorry for the people that do not have enough love of their own and have to steal it from others. Mommy and daddy, pity the people that have enough time on their hands to fish through our photos but no time to make a life of their own. To those people, I say get some help, try online dating, and stop breaking the law.”

Kanellis’ full statement can be read here.