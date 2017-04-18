Major Update On WWE Using The Broken Hardys Gimmick

Since returning to the WWE, Matt Hardy has been a man stuck in limbo. Thanks to a legal battle over the BROKEN gimmick that revitalized the Hardy’s career in TNA, the Hardy brothers have been forced to revert back to the Team Extreme gimmick that they were famous for nearly a decade ago in the WWE. While the nostalgia has been amusing, nostalgia has a short shelf life. To remain relevant in the current WWE landscape, the Hardys need the freedom to be ridiculous. Thankfully, they may be getting the opportunity to do so very soon.

It appears WWE may be looking to negotiate with Anthem for the rights, at least according to a report from Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio show.

“The plan is to do the BROKEN character, and they’re doing this right now,” Meltzer said on the show. “The delay is that they’ve gotta work out the deal, and the deal is not worked out.”

Matt Hardy has been dropping hints at his BROKEN character during promos, but for the most part has kept things on the straight and narrow. Meltzer doesn’t specify exactly what kind of deal WWE will work out with Anthem.”

One would think WWE would have plenty of cash lying around to make a deal work, but Meltzer also explained that there’s a chance the deal could never come to pass.

“If it never happens, that means they never made the deal.”

If WWE wants The Hardys to work long term, this deal needs to happen. While the old, Attitude Era version of Matt and Jeff may make us all feel warm and fuzzy for a few weeks, the new Total Deletion version has so much more potential. Look what they did with a few cameras and Senor Benjamin at their house in North Carolina and just imagine what they could do with the WWE’s video team behind them!

