Major Update On The Undertaker’s WWE Future

After 27 years in the WWE, The Undertaker appeared to lay his legendary career to rest after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Many fans were holding onto a glimmer of hope that Taker’s emotional walk-off into the darkness may have just been his way of saying he would never appear at another ‘Mania. WWE has only speculated on his retirement and there has been no official word from the Deadman himself.

However, a recent report from Sportskeeda reveals that when The Undertaker dropped his gloves, he not only retired from in-ring competition but was also retiring The Undertaker character altogether and does not intend to play the character again under any circumstances.

According to Sportskeeda‘s sources, this means that Mark Calaway will never play The Undertaker character ever again, be it in a segment on Raw or even at the Hall of Fame, which seems awfully hard to fathom.

With Calaway letting the Undertaker finally rest … in … piece, this could allow for Mark Calaway to take on a new role with the WWE? Could we finally get a book and DVD with Mark Calaway’s involvement talking about The Undertaker character?

From the cartoon era of the 90’s to the new reality era of today, no character in wrestling has been more “protected” than The Undertaker. While other stars broke kayfabe away from the ring, The Undertaker protected the aura of his character with as much respect and revelry as he used to treat the golden urn that led him to the ring.

While the thought of never seeing hearing the gong of Taker’s entrance is disappointing, finally hearing all of Mark Calaway’s backstage stories from the most legendary career in WWE history could be worth the trade.

