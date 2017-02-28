Major SPOILER On Kurt Angle’s Return To WWE TV

Ever since Kurt Angle was first announced as a 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame nominee, long time WWE fans have been dying to see the Olympic Hero back on our TV screens for the first time in over a decade. It now appears that date may be coming sooner than later.

As first reported by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer several weeks ago, Kurt Angle will have a role with WWE after his Hall Of Fame induction and is expected to have another match with them at some point. Due to his age and other health concerns, WWE is not planning on the former champion working a full time schedule.

PWInsider Elite is now reporting that Angle is expected back on WWE TV on the RAW after WrestleMania. It’s unclear if Angle will immediately be back in a wrestling capacity or if he could return in a GM role.

WWE has already been teasing Mick Foley to soon be ousted as RAW GM, so a replacement is likely to be on the way. Foley has been the RAW GM since the brand split last July. Mick has made it public knowledge that he does not have a contract with WWE and is, instead, working on a hand-shake agreement. Foley’s health has also become a very public topic as he will require hip surgery that will keep him off the road for an extended period. As of now, he is expected to remain an on-screen character through WrestleMania, but will soon be written off television to have the operation.

Considering Kurt Angle’s tumultuous on screen history with Stephanie McMahon, running RAW by her side could lead to some tense moments.

Angle has listed several potential dream opponents for his return match, including Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and former rival, Brock Lesnar.

The RAW after Wrestlemania is always the most noteworthy RAW of the year. Regardless of his future role, you can expect the hardcore fans at the RAW crowd in Orlando to lose their minds when Angle’s theme song hits.

