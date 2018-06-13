Luke Harper Inquires About Karl Anderson’s ‘Hot Asian Wife’

Luke Harper—who maintains palpable serial killer vibes on Twitter—just penned the equivalent of a social media nuclear bomb.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Harper and Eric Rowan would defend their Tag Team Championships against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. But, for Karl Anderson, there may be a lot more at stake than WWE gold.

“Is your hot Asian wife coming Karl?”

Is your hot Asian wife coming Karl? pic.twitter.com/9KsZdsbhk2 — . (@LukeHarperWWE) June 13, 2018

It’s worth noting that Anderson’s real-life gimmick is to advertise the attractiveness and ethnicity of his wife. As a matter of fact, his Twitter bio reads “@WWE Superstar on #USA and @wwenetwork .. Have 3 sons with a #HotAsianWife.”

So, given Anderson’s good-natured grandstanding, we’ll assume that Haper’s remark isn’t too much of a transgression. However, it Harper “accidentally” gets his nose broken on Sunday, then we’ll know Anderson took offense.

Barring a rampage from Anderson, Harper and Rowan, better known as The Bludgeon Brothers, are likely to keep their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at MITB. The pair of Wyatt Family graduates have held the titles since WrestleMania 34, but have yet to do much since their big night in New Orleans.

WWE created the tag team after both Harper and Rowan took a long hiatus from television. Harper, in particular, is one of WWE most underrated performers and has already earned a turn with the Intercontinental Championship.

During an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, WWE Hall of Famer Edge gave high praise to the 38-year old Harper.

“I am such a huge Harper fan, I think he is so underutilized and I don’t know if underappreciated, probably not, I just think he could do so much, like when I first saw him I was like there’s a guy who works Taker at Mania,” he said.

Before he was a Bludgeon Brother,r Haper looked like something from a Rob Zombie movie. And Edge was a big fan of such a seedy character.

“He’s so good at what he does and the presentation of the character and I see him and I believe, and let’s say I get a bunch of people over and I say hey, let’s watch some wrestling and they don’t usually watch, they would see that dude and say oh yeah he’s off and believe what he’s presenting but then he wrestles like that and he can have a ladder match with Dolph Ziggler where you’re like what the hell just happened?… he’s so good, so good,” he added.