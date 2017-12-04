Luke Harper and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

When news broke that Luke Harper was forced to leave WWE‘s South American tour, the wrestling world collectively held their breath. However, we can trade in our concern for congratulations.

Harper and his wife just had a baby boy! According toPWInsider, Harper had to rush back to America due to his wife going into early labor. This is the couple’s second son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As we wait for the pictures on bated breath lets take an opportunity to wish Harper and his wife congratulations!

Harper’s sudden departure from tour only had negative connotations, as Superstars making impromptu exits from WWE’s schedule has been the source of drama as of late. However, Harper’s emergency only proved to be cause for champagne.

Harper is expected back at SmackDown tapings this week.