Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Debut as ‘The Bludgeon Brothers’

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been absent from WWE camera for months now. The reasons why they’ve been neglected is open to suggestions, but they have finally re-surfaced as the Bludgeon Brothers.

While the excommunicated members of the Wyatt Family have given us a glimpse of their new characters via SmackDown vignettes, we have yet to see them in the flesh. Well, for the lucky fans on WWE’s U.K. tour, they got to witness the Bludgeon Brothers make their debut as WWE’s newest tag team.

It’s had been rumored for months that Luke Harper was going to be repackaged. As a former Intercontinental Champion, Harper had already seen a fair amount of success in WWE and a finely tuned character could have unlocked some of his potential. However seeing that he’s basically in a maroon version of the Wyatt Family with his old running mate, Erick Rowan, things don’t feel promising.

In a recent episode of E&C Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE Superstar Edge had glowing comments for Luke Harper.

“I am such a huge Harper fan, I think he is so underutilized and I don’t know if underappreciated, probably not, I just think he could do so much, like when I first saw him I was like there’s a guy who works Taker at Mania,” he said.

Even further, Edge thinks that Harper has done a great job in shaping his, now old, WWE character.

“He’s so good at what he does and the presentation of the character and I see him and I believe, and let’s say I get a bunch of people over and I say hey, let’s watch some wrestling and they don’t usually watch, they would see that dude and say oh yeah he’s off and believe what he’s presenting but then he wrestles like that and he can have a ladder match with Dolph Ziggler where you’re like what the hell just happened?… he’s so good, so good,” he added.

Earlier this year, Harper found himself thoroughly embedded in the Wrestlemania mix. Embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, it looked like Harper was going to get a shot at the WWE Championship through a triple threat match at WrestleMania 33. However, his rise came to an abrupt halt and oddly we had not seen him since.

Maybe the Bludgeon Brothers will stick But at this moment, they just look like another arbitrary tag team.