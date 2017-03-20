Luke Harper Debuts New WWE Ring Gear

It’s been two weeks since Luke Harper lost his one on one match with AJ Styles and missed out on the chance to main event WrestleMania 33 with his former pal/cult leader Bray Wyatt. It’s also been two weeks since we’ve seen Harper on WWE television.

Apparently the former Wyatt Family disciple has been busy freshening up his look in his downtime, as Harper was spotted at a WWE Live event this weekend in new ring gear.

This should be Luke Harper’s permanent attire. pic.twitter.com/PnY0uxO3bm — Mikey (@LesnarSupport) March 19, 2017

The picture may not appear to look all that differently to the untrained eye, but the tank top has switched from dirty white to solid black and the pants seem to be a different type than his normal old pair of dad jeans. Those in attendance also noted that Harper was sporting “slick backed” hair as opposed to his usual wily mane.

It appeared the former Wyatt member would be inserted into a triple threat with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, but some have suggested that Vince may have lost faith in pushing Harper into a main event at this point in his career.

In his absence, Harper has been making the interview rounds lately and expressed disappointment in his time with the Wyatt Family going as far as to say he didn’t like being a “back up dancer.”

Some believe these comments may just be a diversion tactic as Harper is rumored to be rejoining Bray Wyatt in his fight against Randy Orton. Considering all the new and exciting powers Wyatt picked up while rubbing his twice burned sister’s ashes on him last week on Smackdown, he may have more to offer his family members than before.

Wyatt’s other lost family member, Erick Rowan, could also be making his return to Smackdown sooner than later, as he has dropped hints with several cryptic video tweets.

