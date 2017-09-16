Luke Harper Believed to Be Getting a Change of Character

Luke Harper seems to have vanished from the Earth. Without explanation, the former Wyatt Family member has been totally absent from WWE television since WrestleMania season. However, he may be coming back soon, but with an entirely new look.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Haper is being repackaged. While no one knows what his new character will be, this does help explain his odd departure from WWE programming.

I’ve heard there’s a repackage in the works, as we discussed on a recent episode of The Sheet Podcast. https://t.co/JHBCO2PIJv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 15, 2017

Harper is one of WWE more severely neglected talent. But this new version of himself could launch Harper into a stage he has yet to see. The former Intercontinental Champion has goodwill with WWE’s fanbase and a cleverly conceived character could earn him loads of success.

In a recent episode of E&C Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE Superstar Edge had glowing comments on the former Wyatt Family muscle.

“I am such a huge Harper fan, I think he is so underutilized and I don’t know if underappreciated, probably not, I just think he could do so much, like when I first saw him I was like there’s a guy who works Taker at Mania,” he said.

Even further, Edge thinks that Harper has done a great job in shaping his WWE character.

“He’s so good at what he does and the presentation of the character and I see him and I believe, and let’s say I get a bunch of people over and I say hey, let’s watch some wrestling and they don’t usually watch, they would see that dude and say oh yeah he’s off and believe what he’s presenting but then he wrestles like that and he can have a ladder match with Dolph Ziggler where you’re like what the hell just happened?… he’s so good, so good,” he added.

Not long ago, Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan, sang Harper’s praises, calling him the most under-utilized wrestler on the Tuesday night show. At this point, the sentiment may not be debatable.

Earlier this year, Harper found himself thoroughly embedded in the Wrestlemania mix. Embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, it looked like Harper was going to get a shot at the WWE Championship through a triple threat match at WrestleMania 33. However, his rise came to an abrupt halt and oddly we haven’t really seen him since.

His absence is a strange one, but hopefully, WWE can make up for lost time and give him something significant to do up his return.

