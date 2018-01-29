Lita Enters Women’s Royal Rumble With Poignant ‘#TimesUp’ Message

When Lita entered the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble the Philadelphia crowd ignited with glee. But She wasn’t there to just appease nostalgic wrestling fans, she was there to make a statement.
Lita rocked the now iconic “#TimesUp” message written across her midsection. For that unfamiliar #TimesUp was created after the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal. The hashtag is one of the movement’s mantras and is part of the initiative to subsidize legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.
#5️⃣ = @WWE Hall of Famer @AmyDumas!!! #LITA#RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/OuP2JWzs30— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
Tell them LITA!!!! 🔥 #RoyalRumble @AmyDumas— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 29, 2018
WHAT a reaction for @AmyDumas here at the #RoyalRumble #WomensRoyalRumble #WomensRumble #Lita pic.twitter.com/6R8Zq6iDOq— The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) January 29, 2018
Lita with the #TimesUp gear. Awesome. #RoyalRumble #WWE #wrestling #podcast— Smart Wrestling Fan (@SWFPodcast) January 29, 2018
Lita with that #TimesUp gear and now I’m crying all over the place. #RoyalRUmble— kate. (@makeitloud) January 29, 2018
Lita repping the #timesup movement is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in the WWE ring. Hands down. #RoyalRumble— The People’s Tramp (@FeliciaRose) January 29, 2018
LITA repping #TIMESUP in the #RoyalRumble ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oXuZ2nAqdJ— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 29, 2018