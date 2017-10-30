The Latest on Roman Reigns’ Health Concerns

With Roman Reigns already missing TLC and the first RAW dedicated to Survivor Series, his fans have been left a little anxious. Unfortunately, it sounds like Reigns may be set to miss even more time.

According to PWInsider, Reigns will not be at RAW tonight nor will he be present for WWE‘s upcoming European Tour. WWE has already altered several cards that originally featured a Shield reunion. Instead, European fans will be getting to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defending their RAW Tag Titles. At the moment WWE is hoping that Reigns will be back for Survivor Series, but at this point, nothing is guaranteed.

For those out of the loop, Reigns, along with Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas contracted a case of the mumps. The illness caused him to miss RAW’s TLC pay-per-view which ended the big Shield homecoming and forced WWE to use Kurt Angle as his emergency replacement.

Reigns isbelieved to be scheduled for a medical evaluation today, and WWE should be able to adjust their plans based on the report. As of now, WWE is banking on Reigns being back for Survivor Series where is currently picked to be the leader of Team RAW.

Reigns’ situation is likely tenuous at best and WWE has been forced to march onward in his absence. without the Big Dog, a thick RAW vs. SmackDown theme has been applied to Survivor Series, likely one that would not have happened if not for the obscure illness.

WWE finds itself forced to book on the fly; something the all-too-refined promotion doesn’t do much of anymore. Reigns spearheading Team RAW at Survivor Series is certainly a prominent spot, but maybe not the plan WWE has a month ago. If were up to them, they’d be in Phase II of this Shield reunion as the Hounds of Justice would have probably teamed together for heir 2nd straight pay-per-view.

But fate has intervened and WWE no has to improvise. Lucky for them us, WWE is at their best when things are most uncertain.

