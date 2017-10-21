Kurt Angle Comments on His Return to the Ring at TLC

It’s already been one wild and crazy weekend in WWE, and things are set to get even crazier tomorrow at TLC.

As we learned yesterday, Kurt Angle will make his long-awaited return to a WWE ring on Sunday, teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Angle’s return was forced on WWE on short notice due to a sickness that Roman Reigns is currently going through, making him unable to perform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is Angle’s first match in WWE since August 2006. WWE obviously probably had other plans for his eventual return to the ring, but the Reigns situation forced a change. The company probably felt they needed to do something big to make-up for the fact that fans aren’t getting the long awaited Shield reunion match, so a return by Angle is something they felt was on the same level.

Up Next: WWE Stars React To Kurt Angle’s Surprising Return

Angle commented on his official Instagram page, writing “Is it true??? Oh It’s damn true! Your Olympic Hero will be wrestling along side of The Shield at #TLC this Sunday. Be sure to watch. #yourolympicheroisback.”

Is it true??? Oh It’s damn true! Your Olympic Hero will be wrestling along side of The Shield at #TLC this Sunday. Be sure to watch. #yourolympicheroisback A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Angle has suffered from chronic injuries in the past, but he has been active on the independent scene since his departure from WWE 11 years ago. He even wrestled Cody Rhodes in a cage match earlier this year for a northeastern independent company.

More: The Latest on WWE’s Medical Issues and TLC Chaos

Even so, it’s interesting to see Angle come back to take on Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, and the Miz in a dangerous TLC match given his injury history. Considering this is the same company that won’t clear Daniel Bryan to return to the ring due to his previous head injuries. Bryan even commented as such on his Twitter page on Friday.

All of this said, Angle’s return to the ring is huge and will surely bring forth even more interest in a show that was already receiving considerable hype.