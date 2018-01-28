Kurt Angle Possibly Spoils Major Royal Rumble Secret

One of the best parts of watching the Royal Rumble is the anticipation of surprise entrants. However, Kurt Angle may have leaked a few of WWE‘s biggest Royal Rumble secrets.

In an Instagram post to hype the history-making Women’s Royal Rumble Kurt Angle may have made an innocent mistake. Attached to his message was an illustration of all the 2018 entrants. After combing over every face, we couldn’t help but notice a few names that have not been confirmed for Sunday’s show – Nikki Bella and, wait for it, Ronda Rousey. Check out the upper right-hand corner of the image.

“Tonight, history will be made when we crown the 1st ever 30 participants Royal Rumble Women’s Winner. Be sure to watch this historic event. #itstrue#wwe #wwenetwork“

While this is by no means the smoking gun, it certainly lends itself to a question or two. Maybe a fan drew that up for Angle and he was being a nice guy. But if that’s a WWE sponsored photo, it’d be an awfully strange tactic to paint women who wouldn’t be in the match.

So should we expect an appearance from Bella and Rousey? Nikki for sure; she looked great at RAW 25 and has been vocal about returning to the ring in 2018. With our simple math, we feel comfortable enough predicting Nikki Bella’s Rumble appearance.

Rousey’s situation is far more complicated. She broke WWE fans’ collective heart this week by telling TMZ she’d be in Columbia for Royal Rumble weekend. While it appears that Rousey is absolutely out of the country to film Mile 22, the question is if things will remain that way. In theory, Rousey could hop on a flight and make it Philadelphia in time for the event. Or, if you’re really feeling imaginative, you can say Rousey staged the following footage. But that’s a rabbit hole we’re not willing to explore.

If Rousey is trying to throw WWE fans off the trail, this would be a great way to do it. But is she overcompensating?

The Blast caught up with Triple H at a Make-A-Wish celebration on Monday and fired a question about the UFC star coming to WWE.

“I will tell you this. Stay tuned,” said Triple H.

While this may seem open to interpretation, this marks the most transparent moment in the Rousey/WWE saga. In short, it’s now acceptable to hold our breaths for a Rousey Rumble appearance.