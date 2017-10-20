Kurt Angle to Replace Roman Reigns at TLC

After an 11-year absence, Kurt Angle is returning to the WWE ring.

Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns at this Sunday’s TLC main event after The Big Dog is battling an illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE.com released the following statement:

“A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.”

While it has yet to be confirmed the sudden illness of Roman Reigns has to stem from an earlier story of an outbreak of viral meningitis in the WWE locker room. Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, and announcer JoJo Offerman were all confirmed to be under the weather and it was believed that other superstars were stricken by the same illness.

If it is indeed viral meningitis, then WWE may certainly have taken the form of a cesspool. Meningitis is all too contagious, however, some people are the only carriers of the disease. While the body usually cures itself within 10 days, WWE being such an intimate environment may mean that WWE superstars will be passing it back and forth for weeks.

For Angle, WWE seemingly had no choice but to hotshot him into Sunday’s main event as Roman Reigns is the biggest name on the card. To keep from delivering in a cheapened experience they had to break Angle’s emergency glass.

Even though Angle was actively wrestling in 2016, he has yet to throw a punch since coming back to WWE earlier this year. He now finds himself in one of the more physically demanding matches the sport offers. The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match is infamously brutal having supplied some of the more jaw-dropping moments in WWE history.

To put it lightly, Sunday is going to be crazy.