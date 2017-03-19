Kurt Angle Drops Major Hint About Post-WrestleMania Role With WWE

Your Olympic Hero Kurt Angle is returning to the WWE after over a decade to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania. The multi-time World Champion will headline the ceremony, but fans are wondering what the WWE has in store for Angle after their big night.

A lot of speculation has turned to him being the manager for Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha, which both Jason Jordan and Chad Gable have commented on about desiring the same thing, but the truth is, Angle isn’t sure what lies ahead for himself either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Due to his injuries and how he’s yet to pass a physical, Angle told the Wrestling Hub Newsletter that he’s open for whatever comes his way, and fully accepts his future no matter the situation.

“The fact is,” Angel said, “they just wanted me just for Hall of Fame, strictly, and they would talk to me afterward.”

“If the Hall of Fame is the last thing I do, then I’m cool with that,” Angle continued. “If they do decide to work with me and in more of an ambassador role or GM role or coach or manager role or even wrestling, I’m fine with that. If it was wrestling, I’d be willing to do that.”

Angle also said how he’s always wanted to finish his career in WWE, and at “the very least” he has the Hall of Fame to look forward to.

“There is nothing confirmed for after the Hall of Fame. Yes, we can speculate, but that is all it is.”

Given Angle’s pedigree, it would be interesting to see him step in the ring with the likes of the New Era’s Finn Balor or Seth Rollins, but with everything up in the air on his actual condition, a manager position would be the perfect fit.

