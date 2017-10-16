Kofi Kingston to Unveil New Look on SmackDown?

Since making his WWE debut in 2008, Kofi Kingston established a handful of defining characteristics. On top of his glowing smile and unique ability to avoid elimination during Royal Rumbles, Kofi’s dreadlocks became somewhat of a calling card for his WWE character.

And they may be gone.

On his Instagram, Kofi posted an image of what looks to be the clippings of a fresh haircut. While we don’t have a selfie to confirm his new hairdo, this very well could be the end of the dreadlocked Kofi Kingston.

Got bored last night. Should’ve just gone to sleep …💇🏾😵😵😵🤷🏾‍♀️ A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Could the patriarch of the New Day have actually lopped off his dreads? Maybe he was tired of having to constantly put them up in his matches. Maybe the weight him down just enough to hinder his high octane offense. Or maybe he was feeling spontaneous.

It is possible that Kofi is trolling us all. But by posting such an image we can deduce that Kingston is at least considering the big change. For now, we’ll have to wait for ill SmackDown airs on Tuesday to see if Kingston actually followed through.

We will keep you posted if Kofi puts his new look on display on one of his social media accounts.

