Rock Star Bashes Pro Wrestling, Gets Slammed By Twitter

Kings of Leon’s Jared Followill could Use Somebody. Someone like you. Or at the very least, someone that could tell him not to mess with Wrestling Twitter. Sunday evening, the KOL bass player made the crucial mistake of assuming only children and morons without the internet still watch the WWE.

From the top of his cultural high horse, Followill tweeted out a message that simply said “Hey, adults. Let’s maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?”

As you might be guessing, the tweet did not go over well.

In less than an hour, the Nashville-based rock star went from taking an innocent jab at the imbeciles who actually watch pro wrestling (can you imagine the type?) to realizing not everyone travels on private jets and has their own personal pilates instructor (is that what rock stars do? I don’t know. I’m just a simple wrestling fan).

At the very least, Followill learned that grown adults enjoy all types of entertainment and a lot more people care about professional wrestling than they do the Kings of Leon catalog – I’m sure they have other songs than Use Somebody, I just don’t know anyone who can name one.

Here’s how the hilarious exchange unfolded.

The responses to Followill’s tweet came straight off the top rope.

@youngfollowill Grown adult wrestling fans know exactly what to do with your music pic.twitter.com/rdBFoCmBbA — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) May 8, 2017

@youngfollowill Did this go how you thought it would? — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) May 8, 2017

And it that wasn’t enough, #KingsBetterThanLeon started trending …

After being lambasted on Twitter, Followill quickly saw the error of his ways and tried to back off the comments in a series of hilarious tweets.

Ok. So I’ve gathered a lot of people love wrestling. Folks are angry. Really angry. I wasn’t being literal. Continue to enjoy. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Guys! Guys! Guys! So that was a test! You all passed with flying colors! I thought people were against wrestling! But nope! Not us! — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Gotcha! Hook line and damned old sinker! Let’s go back to the way it was before. Ok. Sweet! — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Ok. Look. Crazy story. Just got back from the bathroom. Somebody tweeted some dumb shit on my phone. Needless to say, suplex city! All good. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

About to land in Austin. I hope there’s not traffic! Right?! That’s something we can get behind! We hate traffic! Love you guys. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

I think this is where we cue up the “You Tapped Out” chants.

