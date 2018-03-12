Kid Rock Makes WWE 2018 Hall of Fame Class

WWE’s celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame just got a new inductee: Kid Rock

The 47-year old rock and roller and WWE began their relationship nearly twenty years when The Undertaker used “American Bad Ass” as his entrance. Rock also supplied Stacy Kielberls theme song with a cover of ZZ Top’s “Legs.” The Detroit native also performed at WrestleMania 25 then Tribute to the Troops in 2012 and scored the theme song to WrestleMania 34’s theme song “New Orleans.”

Kid Rock joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson to round off the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. You can watch him all get their shining moment April 6th on the WWE Network.

Billboard originally broke the news and shared this exclusive quote from Kid Rock:

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend,” he said.

WWE’s Celebrity Wing is still relatively new with Pete Rose being the first of nine inductees in 2004. Rock will join President Trump, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Drew Carey, Bob Ueker, Mr. T, and William “The Refridgerator” Perry in the Hall.

Congrats to Kid Rock!