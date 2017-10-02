Advertisement for Future RAW Leaks Major Spoiler

We reported over the weekend that Kevin Owens may be getting shipped to RAW after this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell. However, an advertisement for the October 16th RAW in Portland, OR may have just confirmed the rumor.

The hosting arena, the Rose Quarter, published a tweet that claimed Kevin Owens would be at the show. The problem? Kevin Owens currently is a SmackDown employee.

The tweet has since been deleted, which all but admits the mistake. WWE had a similar issue with the Barclays Center around SummerSlam when the Brooklyn Arena spoiled the results of Brock Lesnar’s match.

The implications of Owens’ prospective move are bountiful. We reported last week, that Kevin Owens will not only win at Hell in a Cell but in a gratuitous manner. Owens is expected to lay a considerable beat down on Shane which would only enhance the Kevin Owens vs. The McMahons storyline. The extra punishment is likely to be so bad that Triple H will emerge as the McMahon family’s vengeful gladiator. This could happen on RAW or SmackDown.

Even further, Stephanie McMahon is believed to be returning to RAW at some point this fall. With John Cena and Brock Lesnar out of the picture, WWE will need to create intrigue. This is why the Shield is reuniting and why Stephanie would return.

Logically speaking, WWE has plenty of incentive to move Owens to RAW. As a destructive, poisonous force, SmackDown officials may have no choice but to fire him or get rid of him via trade. WWE could package it as taking measure to keep Shane McMahon safe.

If this is indeed leading to a showdown with Triple H, WWE is going to want that theater on Monday nights. RAW is and always has been WWE’s most important program, so it’s an easy choice to move their best story to their most-watched show.

That said, If Owens does leave, it will create yet another large hole on SmackDown’s roster. Having already lost WWE Champions like Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Alexa Bliss and of course John Cena, the Blue Brand would again be void of a main eventer. Naturally, SmackDown would have to get some kind of compensation for the loss of Owens.

Luckily the time for speculation is coming to a close. After Hell in a Cell this Sunday we’ll actually have results to work with.