Kevin Owens And Samoa Joe Destroy Chris Jericho On RAW

The team of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens proved to be too much for Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho tonight on RAW.

While it seemed we might get a classic tag team bout between Jericho and the former Ring of Honor superstars, Owens and Joe were clearly only interested in inflicting pain on the RAW babyfaces, as they got themselves disqualified for beating down Sami Zayn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a two on one beatdown on Zayn was interrupted by Jericho, Y2J nearly had his former friend locked in the Walls of Jericho. Joe was quick to make his way back into the ring to start lay waste to Jericho. Triple H’s henchmen would continue their attack until it was finished off a pop-up powerbomb.

Before the match, Kevin Owens–bathed in the Monday night spotlight–told the WWE Universe that he was never Chris Jericho‘s best friend and that Jericho was only using him to get close to his Universal Championship. Owens said he only betrayed him before Jericho could do the same to him.

Owens will face off against Jericho for the United States Championship in Orlando at WrestleMania 33.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: