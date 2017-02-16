Original NWO Member Sends A Message To Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner rocked the fashion and wrestling world this week when she walked the runway at Michael Kors fashion show in New York on Tuesday sporting an NWO Wolfpac shirt. One day later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been offered an honorary spot in the legendary faction.

Pro Wrestling Sheet spoke with original Wolfpac member Konnan — who hosts Keepin’ it 100 on iTunes — and he told them, “Kendall showing love to the Wolfpac is too sweet. She just got super over with me!”

Konnan offered an invite to Jenner, saying, “Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family.”

The Outsiders also chimed in on social media with Kevin Nash sharing a photo of Kendall rocking the famous shirt and Scott Hall tweeted saying “#ChicksDigWrestlers.”

Former NWO mastermind Eric Bischoff also chimed in on Twitter.

People still jumping on the bandwagon after all these years! Outstanding! https://t.co/xXJ1wnPOT8 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 16, 2017

Earlier this year, Aziz Ansari also repped the Wolfpac when he wore a vintage NWO sweatshirt while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Even though this will make the cost of old school wrestling shirts skyrocket, I’m all for celebrities repping them. I just hope they know what they’re committing to when they put them on, because once you’re NWO, you’re NWO 4 LIFE!

