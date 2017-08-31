Kane Says Braun Strowman Is WWE’s Next Big Star

During the Attitude Era, Kane choke-slammed his way to becoming one of the most destructive forces in WWE history. As one of the greatest big men of all time, Kane possesses a keen understanding of WWE’s monsters. And he thinks they’ve found their next generational giant.

Kane recently joined WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross on his podcast, The Ross Report. The duo discussed Braun Strowman and Kane couldn’t help but to glow about The Monster Among Men:

“I think he’s doing great and I agree with [Ross that Strowman can be the next big thing in WWE]. I think he’s going to be a big star. I was talking to people today that was just talking about him and the thing about it was, when he first came up, he was really green and hadn’t been in the [professional wrestling] business very long. He came from a strongman background. He has lost like 50 lbs. or more than that since he came along with WWE, so imagine how big he was before because he’s enormous now!

Further, Kane explains that it’s Strowman’s mindset that will be his best weapon:

“He [has] done a good job of getting himself into ring shape. And, I mean, he [has] got it all. And I agree with [Ross]. I think he’s going to be a big star. He [has] got a great attitude as well and often, unfortunately, that’s people’s biggest enemy is when you don’t have a great attitude, but you’ve got all the other gifts, you ain’t going to go nowhere. But he does have a great attitude. I think he’s going to go somewhere.”

Braun Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only shortcoming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns is one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage – spoiler, he does. We’ll use his SummerSlam performance as a reference point that marks the beginning of a Hall of Fame career.