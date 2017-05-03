Kane Gets First Major Political Endorsement

Noticeably absent from the televised WWE roster, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) has been making headlines for entering the Mayoral race in his hometown of Knox County, Tennessee. Following in the footsteps of Jesse Ventura and more recently Rhyno, Jacobs’ libertarian convictions have spurred him to enter the political arena.

Earlier this week, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky came out in support of The Big Red Machine, giving his official endorsement to Jacobs’ Mayoral Campaign.

Jacobs has compared his conservative political philosophy and strong belief in free market and individual liberty to that of the Senator, as well as his own congressman Rep. Jimmy Duncan.

Below are a few excerpts from Sen. Paul’s endorsement of Jacobs:

“The battle for liberty happens at all levels, federal, state and local. My friend Glenn Jacobs not only made a name for himself in the world of WWE, but for years has labored as a community activist eager to bring more freedom and prosperity to as many people as possible.”

“His small government and pro-liberty philosophy of government – on education, the economy, regulation, taxes and more – is exactly what we need more of in our politics,” Paul added. “It’s why I think Glenn would be an excellent choice for mayor of Knox County.”

The Jacobs campaign has shared the endorsement by Sen. Paul on social media, where Candidate Kane stated that he’s extremely proud of being endorsed by Senator Rand Paul, calling the latter the most conservative Senator in the US Congress.

The mayoral general election takes place on May 1st, 2018. Depending on the outcome, it may be some time before we see The Demon return to the ring, if ever again.

