Past and Present WWE Superstars React to Death of Johnny Valiant

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, PA after being hit by a pick-up truck. The news shook the wrestling world and Valiant’s old comrades were quick show their love for the fallen Superstar.

Ranging from icons from early eras to current WWE Superstars it looks like Valiant made a lasting impression on several generations of wrestlers.

RIP MY BROTHER JOHNNY VALIANT — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear of WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant’s passing. Loved Luscious Johnny as a wrestler & manager – and will never forget his commentary during the third match of my career. https://t.co/VllbtiQCOB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 5, 2018

Johnny Valiant’s #WWEHOF acceptance speech is one of the best ever. #ripjohnnyv — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 5, 2018

I was shocked to get a call and informed that Luscious Johnny Valiant had been hit by a truck in the early morning hours Wednesday and killed. He was one of the best at an interview. He entertained the he’ll… https://t.co/lUGXL7cDyU — Gene Okerlund (@TheGeneOkerlund) April 5, 2018

R.I.P. Johnny Valiant. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) April 5, 2018

R.I.P Luscious Johnny Valiant….Always kind to me and very helpful early in my career. — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) April 5, 2018

Valiant, real name John L. Sullivan, first began his wrestling career in a Detroit territory promotion run by The Shiek as a wrestler and referee. He worked as a midcarder for the World Wide Wrestling Federation beginning in 1969 and went on to win to become a tag team wrestler with “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant as the Valiant Brothers. He won the WWWF Tag Team Championship first in 1974 and held onto it for over a year, then took home to gold again in 1979 alongside “Gentleman” Jerry Valiant with Captain Lou Alabano as his manager.

Valiant moved on to working as a manager following his second tag title run, first in the AWA and then in the WWF starting in 1985. His list of wrestlers managed includes Brutus Beefcake, Hulk Hogan, The Spiler, Greg Valentine, Dino Bravo, Demolition and The Destruction Crew. His managing career took him all the way to the first WrestleMania in 1985, where he was in Beefcake’s corner as his client took on David Sammartino with the legendary Bruno Sammartino in his corner. The match ended in double disqualification in just under 12 minutes.

Months after that match, Valiant helped Beefcake and Valentine, known as The Dream Team, win the WWF Tag Team Championships by defeating The U.S. Express (Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham) at a Philadelphia house show in August 1985. The duo held the titles all the way up until WrestleMania 2 in April 1986 when they lost to The British Bulldogs.

Valiant returned to the AWA in 1989 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.