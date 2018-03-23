John Cena Trolls The Undertaker with Awkward 1980’s Photo

To say the least, John Cena‘s Instagram is ambiguous. However one of his most recent posts is hard to misinterpret.

For several weeks now, Cena has made several bumptious Undertaker references on RAW. In the latest installment, of “Cena Calls Out The Undertaker,” the 16-time WWE Champion went as far as calling ‘Taker a coward.

His insolence earned him a chokeslam from Undertaker’s keeper and 100% real-life brother, Kane. But after peeling himself off the mat, Cena was back at his trolling ways. But instead of insults, Cena picked out a very un-Undertaker photo of Mark Calaway during his earliest chapters as a professional wrestler.

We aren’t sure what the motives are, but if anything this photo humanizes The Phenom we’ve grown accustomed to.

Cena has become uncharacteristically desperate in recent weeks trying to find an opponent for a match at WrestleMania 34. First he tried to win the No. 1 contendership for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber but was pinned by Braun Strowman. Then he managed to insert himself into the WWE Championship six-pack challenge match at Fastlane, but failed to wrench the championship away from A.J. Styles. Now as The Undertaker continues to play coy with his response, fans are left wondering if the dream match will in fact happen.

However, don’t let a coy Undertaker fool you, this match is happening. Rumors have Taker showing up at the final RAW before April 8th’s WrestleMania to officially accept Cena’s challenge. If that’s the case, then Cena has two more episode of RAW to mock Taker, something he’s clearly up for doing.

This version of Cena has been interesting to watch. Bouncing between wrestling’s version of an existential funk and impishly goading the Undertaker, Cena has flashed new layers of his character. Even more, Cena’s dares have had villainous notes and when WrestleMania gets here, Cena may be this story’s bad guy.

Photo: John Cena/Instagram