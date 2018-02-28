New Name Rumored to Face John Cena at WrestleMania 34

The idea of an Undertaker vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 34 may be on life support.

According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, a returning Rey Mysterio may be the name that John Cena finds himself paired with at this year’s Super Bowl of professional wrestling.

Mysterio was reportedly at Tuesday night’s SmackDown tapings in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center. Following his return at this year’s Royal Rumble, this is not the first WWE show that Mysterio has been in attendance at. In fact, he was also at the SmackDown live event on Monday night in San Diego, California (his hometown).

Barrasso reports that Mysterio’s attendance on Tuesday night was to finalize a deal for a return to WWE. We had previously reported that one of the sticking points on a contract was the amount of dates Mysterio would be obligated to work under the deal, as well as how much freedom he would have to take outside bookings. We don’t know for sure yet if a full time deal has been reached, but we know the two sides were at least working out a deal for one match (according to Barrasso) and perhaps one match only. Thatwould be a bout with the biggest wrestling star of the last 15 years at this year’s WrestleMania.

We do want to emphasize that the Cena/Mysterio match is strictly a rumor at this point and should be taken as such. Fans saw John Cena mention a challenge to The Undertaker during this past Monday’s edition of RAW, and that announcement garnered the biggest pop from a WWE live crowd in quite some time. There’s no way that WWE didn’t take note of that fact, and a dream match between Cena and ‘Taker at this year’s WrestleMania would clearly be the biggest match that Cena could be placed in.

Regardless of if he’s slotted with Cena or not, Mysterio could still have a major impact on this year’s show. One of the most talented performers to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, Mysterio impressed fans with his surprise appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble. There’s no doubt there would be a long list of wrestlers lining up backstage to work opposite of him at WrestleMania in New Orleans.