John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania

Normally, a rematch between two men who main evented a WrestleMania would be enough of a story on its own, but tonight’s bout between John Cena and The Miz was about so much more. With Nikki Bella and Maryse by their sides, the WrestleMania 33 mixed tag team match was really all about one thing. Would John Cena finally pop the question to his longtime girlfriend.

After vanquishing The Miz and Nikki in a fairly quick match, John Cena got down on one knee and asked Nikki to marry him in a WrestleMania moment the WWE had never seen before. Cena revealed that he told Nikki after her neck surgery that one day he was going to marry her, but he was waiting for the time to be right.

“I had been waiting so long to ask you this … Will you marry me?” To the surprise of no one, she said yes.

For the past six months, Nikki Bella‘s personal life had been the subject of her onscreen WWE feuds–first with Natalya and now with The Miz and Maryse. The one sore spot that kept coming up over and over again is the well known fact that her real life boyfriend, 16 time World Champion, John Cena, had yet to pop the question.

The more and more it’d gotten brought up the more and more the WWE Universe had started to wonder if the entire angle was being used to build up to a huge WrestleMania moment for the WWE’s power couple.

And finally, it was, and Nikki got the moment she had been waiting for for so long. It’s only appropriate that the WWE Universe was there to share it with them.

