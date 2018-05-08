John Cena and Nikki Bella First Public Appearance Since Split Announced

On May 14, NBC Universal, WWE‘s distribution partner, will host an upfront presentation for the media in New York City, but all you really need to know is that it will be John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s first public appearance together since their breakup.

According PWInsider Cena and Bella will be joined by Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella at the event. The details are still unclear, but NBC recently renewed Total Divas for two more seasons and Cena and Bella are likely there for optics.

Both Cena and Bella have been far from shy since their split, with each staying active on social media. However, a public appearance like this is the plot twist fans have been waiting for.

However, in the weeks after their split, rumors have emerged asserting that their failed relationship may be all for show. While that’s impossible to tell, there have been grumblings about the couple reconciling.

“John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They will almost definitely get back together.”

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the source continued. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

The world was rocked to hear WWE’s most prominent couple had split when the news broke via social media.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote in a statement on Instagram back on April 15. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

There has been no shortage of speculative reasons why the WWE power couple ended things, but it appears that it was Nikki’s decision.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after the split. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman,” the source added.