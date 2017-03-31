John Cena Named Action Star Of The Year

When you think John Cena you think action star, you think Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Vin Deisel and The Rock. Now you better add another WWE name to that list because today it was announced that John Cena will receive the “CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award.”

Here is the official statement: “CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will be held March 27-30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Cena will be presented with this special honor at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, March 30, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Already a global superstar, entertainer and athlete John Cena has put audiences around the globe on notice with his standout performances in films such as the hit comedy ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Sisters,’” noted Neuhauser.”With his undeniable work ethic, genuine and charismatic personality and his already proven ability to entertain, Cena’s upcoming role in ‘The Wall,’ will solidify his place in Hollywood. We are thrilled to be able to honor him with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award.’”

Cena can be seen this spring starring in Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions “The Wall,” releasing on May 12, 2017. Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson star in this deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship. “The Wall” is directed by Doug Liman and written by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell.

Actor, producer, host, entrepreneur and WWE Superstar John Cena began his career with the WWE becoming not only the face of the brand but a 16-time World Champion. He can previously be seen on the big screen opposite Amy Schumer in the hit comedy “Trainwreck,” in the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler film “Sisters” and in a cameo role for the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy “Daddy’s Home.” In addition to “The Wall” he has signed on to star alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in “The Pact,” which will be release in April 2018.

Cena most recently served as host and executive producer of “American Grit.” Off screen Cena devotes much of his time working on behalf of numerous charitable causes including Make-A-Wish and Susan G. Komen. A longtime supporter of the U.S. military he was recently recognized by the USO Metro as the recipient of their 2016 Legacy of Achievement Award and recently starred in Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign, “We Are America.”

The cinematic award seems a bit strange considering Cena’s only real action movies were the ones most people never saw, such as The Marine and 12 Rounds. He did get plenty of action in Trainwreck, but that’s a whole other story. Cena’s movie career has just recently taken off in the comedic realm as he’s had a great sense of timing and ability to make fun of himself in every co-starring role he’s taken.

This past weekend, Cena hosted the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and signed on to co-star in the sequel to Daddy’s Home. Some sites are reporting that after this year’s WrestleMania, Cena could be on hiatus until as late as next year’s Survivor Series. The 16 time champ recently apologized for his previous comments about The Rock being a part time star and not giving his all to the WWE Universe.

Cena and Nikki are rumored to take on the team of The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team bout. As for the rest of the WrestleMania 33 card, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania



McMahon Family Salaries Revealed

Undertaker’s WrestleMania Opponent Announced