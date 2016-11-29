John Cena Taking Another WWE Hiatus In 2017?

Is John Cena becoming his own worst enemy? The 15 time world champion is currently on hiatus from the WWE while filming the second season of his show, American Grit. Cena is expected to return to the ring around January after filming has been completed. His return might be short-live though as Variety is reporting that Cena will join Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in the movie, The Pact. According to the report, Cena will have a starring role in the film.

Here is the synopsis:

“The film follows three parents who, upon discovering that their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginities on prom night, go out and try to stop them before it’s too late”

It is unclear when filming will start for the movie just yet, but this inevitably means Cena will have to take another hiatus in 2017. Ironically, Cena’s iconic feud with the biggest movie star in the business, The Rock, was largely filled with promos of Cena taking shots at The Rock for caring more about the movie business than the wrestling business. While his jabs were mostly kayfabe, there was and is still plenty of resentment from the full-time members of the roster when a part-time superstar gets brought in to be paid more money for working less.

Even more ironically, it appears that despite all of Cena’s crossover success, he still feels this way. We reported yesterday that John is apparently unhappy with the money part time stars, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, are receiving to work fewer dates than the 15 time world champion.

Cena is in a tough spot. If he leaves more often for Hollywood, he looks like a hypocrite. If he fails to pursue his outside interests, he passes up on the chance at setting up a lucrative career for himself after the WWE.

Should John Cena's movie aspirations affect his quest for a 16th world championship?

