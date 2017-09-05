An Ice-Cold Roman Reigns Takes Slight Edge in Feud with John Cena on RAW

John Cena and Roman Reigns picked up right where last week’s verbal showdown ended. But on this night, it was Roman Reigns who left smelling like a rose.

Before we got the second installment of Reigns and Cena’s debate, the 16-time WWE Champion opened RAW with a match with Jason Jordan. The 2 had a 20-minute match that was fun to watch. Any Jason Jordan fan should feel proud that he stepped up in the biggest match of his young career. Here was the match’s (and Jordan’s) best moment:

Cena would beat Jordan after an AA and just as the fallen left the ring, Roman Reigns; music hit. Oh yes.

RAW took a commercial break to allow the world to tune in to what was sure to be another wonderful verbal tussle.

Reins wasted no time in chiding Cena for taking so long in disposing of the rookie, Jordan. He’d continue by claiming that Cena’s lost a step and that he’d be happy to send him a painful reminder at No Mercy. For those that missed, Reigns is absolute playing a heel right now. When No Mercy arrives, looks for 90% of the crowd to boo him.

Cena would go on to say that he has no respect for someone like Reigns. Jason Jordan? Yes? Chad Gable? Yes. The Miz? Yes? According to Cena these men have clawed and scratched for their opportunities where Roman has simply been handed them.

Cena would continue to cut yet another strong promo. To put it simply, he’s unconditionally the best talker in WWE. After last week’s decimation, it almost felt like Cena took it easy on Reigns this week.

And with the cushion, Reigns succeeded. He got the better crowd reaction and seemed much calmer, and confident in his duel of rhetoric. Reigns is growing right in front of our eyes. After this feud, he’ll be a new, recharged version of himself and ready to defeat the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania