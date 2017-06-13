John Cena Is A WWE Free Agent

Could John Cena be coming to RAW? WWE casually slipped in a very interesting twist to the 16 time WWE Champion’s status tonight during a SmackDown promo on RAW.

In the vignette promoting Cena’s SmackDown Live return on July 4th, Cena was listed as ‘Free Agent’ John Cena.

Cena is one championship away from breaking the record that he shares with Ric Flair for most World Championships of all time and Sportskeeda reported earlier today that WWE has John Cena penciled in to face WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, at this year’s SummerSlam pay per view.

Could this new ‘free agent’ status put these plans in jeopardy? According to PWInsider.com, there has been a pitch made in WWE creative for Cena to be a “free agent” when he returns, which would allow him to freely appear on both Raw and Smackdown.



John Cena was not a part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up and this new development could mean that WWE is considering moving their biggest talent to Monday nights.

It’s no secret Raw‘s ratings have been in decline ever since WrestleMania. Could WWE be wanting to move John Cena to Mondays in order to try and get the ratings back up or is this new ‘free agent’ designation just designed to add drama to Cena’s SmackDown return?

