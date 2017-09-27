John Cena Keeps It Real About Enzo Amore

It seems like everyone in WWE has a (negative) opinion of Cruiserweight Champion, Enzo Amore. WWE Superstars, announcers, podcasters, and fans have all eagerly lined up to bury Enzo. But what about John Cena? What does the ultimate ambassador of WWE have to say about Enzo Amore and his dubious reputation?

After his historic loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, John Cena joined Jerry Lawler and Renee Young on the set of RAW Talk. Cena mainly discussed his career and future but the subject of the new Cruiserweight Champion was floated in John Cena’s direction.

“I’m as WWE as it comes,” Cena said. “A lot of the guys here – this is no knock on anybody – but a lot of guys here… the guy you had on before (Enzo)… no knock, but it’s just his personality, he’s very Enzo first. Because I’ve been able to be fortunate to have such a long presence here, I’m WWE first.”

This is certainly the most polite insult Amore has taken in 2017. Despite his nice wording, John Cena’s assessment of Enzo Amore shares the same sentiment of everyone else: Enzo is a little selfish. Not that he won’t let anyone use his phone charger or that he eats all of the desserts in catering, but more so that Enzo is so self-absorbed, so preoccupied with his own image that he isn’t able to acknowledge others around him or that he is a representative of WWE.

This fits the narrative that has been spun against Ezno. This severe lack of self-awareness has gotten Enzo removed from WWE uses and kicked out of WWE locker rooms. WWE Superstars and officials have begun to police the matter the only way the carnies can: by pranking Amore.

Enzo has suspended in a cage above the SummerSlam ring for one reason: he’s afraid of heights. Enzo took the beating of a lifetime we RAW went off the air for one reason: to make a statement. While WWE keeps handed out the passive aggressive punishments it looks like Enzo is doubling down on his behavior, or at least his in-ring persona.

As obnoxious and even off-putting that Amore is, he’s playing an important role in WWE. This Monday’s main event segment was one of the best of the year. In just a few short minutes 205 live went from an afterthought to something fans will actually consider watching. It wasn’t 450 splashes and back handsprings that did this – it was Ezno Amore being a clown.

Hate it or love it, Enzo Amore is a valuable part of WWE.

