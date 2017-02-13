John Cena Consoles Heartbroken Fan After Elimination Chamber

Sometimes, older, more cynical WWE fans (like myself) can’t understand why WWE refuses to turn wrestlers like John Cena and Roman Reigns heel when the vocal majority of the crowd is so clearly tired of their stale good guy act.

Then something like last night happens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported a story about a heartbroken fan’s mother sharing an experience that she had with John Cena and her daughter. Here’s what she had to say.

“Tonight, I witnessed pure heartbreak in my daughter’s eyes when she watched John Cena lose at The Elimination Chamber. Tears were rolling down her cheeks. She was so disappointed, and all she could manage to say was ‘No.’”

The family was then leaving the event and went through the backstage section of the building, where they ended up running into Big Match John and asking for a picture.

“He looked her in the eye and said ‘It’s ok. Sometimes we don’t win. But that just shows me that I gotta keep fighting. I will get a rematch. You remember that, ok? Never give up. Never lose hope. Keep fighting.’”

Don’t ever turn heel, John Cena.

MORE WWE: The Rock Has A Message For Bray Wyatt / Twitter Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Championship Win / Naomi Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship / Nikki And Natalya’s Match Ends In Disappointment