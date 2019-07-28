John Cena Caught Kissing Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh During Intimate Dinner

WWE star and actor John Cena was seen kissing girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh during an intimate dinner in Tampa, Florida Friday night. Photos showed the couple making out at the Ocean Prime restaurant, where they reportedly say for four hours. Shariatzadeh and Cena were seen holding hands at the table as they laughed and talked throughout the night.

TMZ published photos of the new couple eating dinner in Tampa Saturday. Witnesses told the site they had steak, potatoes, salad and a chocolate desert, and drank a bottle of wine.

Shariatzadeh and Cena were first spotted together back in March. They likely met in Vancouver, where Cena was filming Playing With Fire. Shariatzadeh works as a production manager at Avigilon, a security solutions firm based in Vancouver. She has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

The relationship appears to be moving fast, as a source told Us Weekly earlier this week that Cena is very excited about the relationship.

“He was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple,” the source told Us Weekly.

A friend told the source Cena is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” since Shariatzadeh is “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Cena previously dated Nikki Bella and they were engaged to be married at one point. However, the relationship ended last year because she wanted children and he did not.

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” Bella told PEOPLE in May. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”

Bella added, “I literally would pray every day, like all I want him is to be happy and find happiness. And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

During an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Bella told her twin sister Brie Bella that Cena is one of the people who have made hr an “amazing person.”

“He and I had talked about [seeing other people]. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” Bella said in April. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

Cena’s Playing With Fire hits theaters on Nov. 8. In the film, Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo play firefighters who save three rambunctious children. Cena also stars in Fast & Furious 9, which opens on May 22, 2020.

