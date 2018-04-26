John Cena Breaks Silence on Nikki Bella Split: ‘It Sucks’

John Cena has finally broken his silence on his split from Nikki Bella.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the WWE Superstar at CinemaCon, which is currently being held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Cena was there to promote his upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, but took a second to address the highly publicized breakup.

“There’s no other way to say [it],” Cena said. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

This is the first time Cena has directly addressed the breakup, which marked the end of a six-year relationship.

However, he did tweet a vague message on his Twitter account on April 16 that could be in reference to the situation. It was about “perseverance” in the face of “hardship” and “loss.”

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance through them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” Cena wrote.

The couple announced their split on April 15 via a typed message posted to Bella’s Instagram account.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Details on the split have been sparse, but the pair seems to have ended things on relatively good terms.

The Blockers star is currently still in contact with Nikki’s twin sister Brie, as she revealed to PEOPLE.

“We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” Brie said. “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that. If one day our relationship fades than so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister. And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”

She added, “It’s like losing a family member. It’s really hard. John has been a part of our lives for six years.”

