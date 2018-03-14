John Cena Challenged to Fight by Former ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host

John Cena has dedicated 2018 to finding a WrestleMania 34 opponent. After unsuccessful bids at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Fastlane, Cena’s desperation resorted to calling out retired icons. And one just answered.

Recently, a photo surfaced of the 16-time WWE Champion amidst a Blue’s Clue’s audition. For the depraved who don’t have a Blue’s Clues reference point, it was a hit Nickelodeon show in the 90’s. And it’s old host, Steve Burns is feeling a little territorial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the popular children’s show on track for a reboot, apparently, want’s his old job back; or at least doesn’t want Cena to have it. Burns cut the following promo to TMZ:

“I think if John Cena is serious about hosting Blue’s Clues, he and I should wrestle for it. I’m calling you out, Cena, right now,” he said.

Just in case you think this is all a hoax, here’s proof Cena was at something that clearly resembles a Blue’s Clues audition.

Now we don’t know what’s more genuine, Cena’s tryout or Burns’ challenge but either way, we’re intrigued. Burns vs. Cena would obviously be an unsanctioned match, maybe of the Hollywood Backlot Brawl variety, or maybe a Hardcore Match on the set of Blue’s Clues.

Cena has yet to respond to Burns, but this is an opportunity he may not let pass. Clearly, there will be no violence between the two (we think), but dueling promos sounds like a reasonable enough expectation.

We’ll keep you posted on this and if Cena actually does get a WrestleMania opponent.

Photo: Still Real To Us