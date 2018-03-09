John Cena Auditions for Nickelodeon’s ‘Blue’s Clues’

Not having a WrestleMania opponent seems to be wearing down John Cena. The 16-time WWE Champion has been uncharacteristically gloomy as of late, but he may have found the perfect way to cheer himself up.

John Cena is trying out to be the next host of the quintessential Nickelodeon show, Blue’s Clues.

Now, there’s been four previous hosts of the Nick Jr. Classic, but as far as I know, none of them have ever won a Royal Rumble or even taken a Batista Bomb—as a matter of fact, they probably haven’t even been sued by Ford Motor Company or kissed Nikki Bella!

So really, this is Cena’s job to lose.

If incontrovertible evidence isn’t enough for you, Cena, ever the Instagram sensei, posted this to his account:

A trip down John Cena’s IMDB will let you know that the 16-time WWE Champion is down for almost any acting role. Whether he’s getting naked in Trainwreck, blasting people off the map as The Marine, or making get the feels as Ferdinand, there isn’t a role Cena is afraid of.

We have to admire his courage and his ambition and wish nothing more than for our unborn children to grow up with John Cena and his cast of blue-hued 2-dimensional animals.

We have no information as to who Cena is competing against for the gig, but as far as we’re concerned, he’s the only man for the job.

Photo: Twitter/John Cena/Instagram