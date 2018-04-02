John Cena Plays April Fool’s Joke With Fake Undertaker Text

Ever since he challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 34, John Cena has been using his social media accounts to antagonize The Undertaker. And in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, he did so once again on Sunday.

Woke up and phone alerted that I had a #WrestleMania answer from The Phenom! My phone’s been doing this for 3 hours now. #AprilFoolsDay Undertaker 1 Cena 0 pic.twitter.com/41yagr1pFm — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 1, 2018

“Woke up and phone alerted that I had a #WrestleMania answer from The Phenom!” Cena wrote with the photo of the “typing” symbol used in iPhone text messaging. “My phone’s been doing this for 3 hours now. #AprilFoolsDay Undertaker 1 Cena 0.”

Some of Cena’s other posts include using old photos of The Undertaker from his pre-WWE days and a drawing of Cena poking at an image of “The Phenom: with a stick while saying, “C’mon, do something.”

While intially hinting that a match between the two was impossible, Cena officially challenged “The Deadman” to a match on the March 12 episode of Monday Night Raw after realizing he had no set opponent for WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

“You see the difference between you and me is when I fail, I get back up, I put a smile on my face and I go to work to kick ass the next day. When you fail you hide your head in the sand, never to be seen from again because you’re so ashamed and embarrassed of what people will say about you,” Cena continued. “Amazing that a symbol so strong is really so fragile. Stop hiding behind your lame excuses. You are not too old, you are not washed up, you are not broken down. Because if you was broken down, you wouldn’t be posting videos of your workout videos on your wife’s Instagram.”

A week went by and Cena had received no answer. He then cut another promo on Raw, this time going so far as to call Undertaker a coward.

“Give me a yes, give me a no,” Cena begged. “Hell, at this point I don’t even need a yes or a no. Do some of that stupid stuff you do. Roll a casket down here, or give me smoke or lightning or something. Just don’t sit there and do nothing. Be a man, be The Undertaker. Do something!”

This prompted Undertaker’s brother Kane to walk out and chokeslam Cena for his insults. The two squared off Monday’s Raw in a No Disqualification match. Cena won, but only after imitating several of “The Phenom’s” moves and taunts.

But even after all of that, Cena got no response.

“Do something! Because now you only have one week left. One week that sums up your entire career,” Cena said. “You can do something, or you can do nothing. And if you do nothing, you let me down, you sure as hell let Kane down, but most importantly you made it crystal clear to every single person who has believed in The Undertaker that you do not care about them. You care only about yourself.”

If Undertaker finally responds on Monday’s episode of Raw, the two will compete at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.