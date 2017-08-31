John Cena Address Rowdy Brooklyn Crowd After RAW

Tonight’s SmackDown marks the 4th consecutive WWE show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. However, has WWE’s wildest crowd worn out its welcome?

The raucous audience brings a unique energy to the arena, one that some do no appreciate. They have obnoxious chants, toss beach balls and start the wave at questionable times. Their antics were so impressionable that John Cena himself had to address them after RAW.

Spoiler. He loves them

“The reason I want to address those things for real is because I love when an audience has fun. And tonight, you guys, no matter what, you wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an A-hole, rock this place with the wave, and let everyone know Monday Night RAW was coming from the BK.”

Here’s the actual footage:

Cena is right for loving the Brooklyn crowd. As a performer, you want the audience to be teeming with enthusiasm. While volleying a beach ball around the arena may reek of apathy, it’s really just the fans enjoying themselves. For Cena that’s all that matters. And by the look his promo from earlier in the night, Cena basks in the crowds energy.

However, Sunday and SummerSlam, Cesaro did not appreciate the fan’s affinity for beach balls. In the middle of his match, he hopped the guard rail to assassinate the crowd’s fun. It’s hard to say if he himself was having a joke or if he was actually irritated.

LMAO Cesaro rips apart the beach ball #WWEsummerslam pic.twitter.com/T9SQWZa3BD — Luge (@LugeMania) August 21, 2017

The cheers for Cesaro served as a Top 5 loudest moment for SummerSlam. When it happened live, it looked Cesaro was playing hero to squash an unruly fan or even worse some kind of threat. Luckily, the moment could not have been more harmless, unless you’re a beach ball, of course.

The moral of the story here is that a loud crowd is a good crowd. Listen to WWE Superstars talk about the audience and their reaction. They don’t care if they are booed or cheered so long as the crowd stays excited.