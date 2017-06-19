Jinder Mahal Shocks Randy Orton Again

Up Next: Photos Of WWE Superstars When They Were Just Fans

This marks the second consecutive pay-per-view that Mahal has beaten Orton. Mahal’s originally victory was treated as a surprise and brought about a plethora or polarizing opinions. Adding another victory over a WWE made-man like Orton speaks volumes and we can officially believe that WWE is taking Mahal seriously. The two’s storyline had it’s climax last week when Orton snuck into RKO Mahal on a magic carpet. In what proved to be proved to be a decent build up, most WWE fan will be eager to see what’s next.

For Mahal, rumors have him possibly entering a championship feud with John Cena. However, Cena’s free agency may change that. Wherever Mahal is headed, we’ll know more on the next episode of SmackDown.

